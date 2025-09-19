Kodada Inscriptions Throw New Light on Vengi Chalukyas

Hyderabad:Nine sets of copper plate inscriptions, which were recently found in Kodada village, Suryapet district, threw light on the early Kakatiya history, who initially were feudatories to the Vengi Chalukyas. As per the inscriptions, the Kakatiyas helped the Chalukyas, and received villages in grants.

According to ASI epigraphy director K. Munirathnam Reddy, the names of the places that were gifted have to be identified with the present day villages, which are in and around the Kodada and Nelakondapalli.

These copper plates are earlier than the Mangallu grant of Danarnava (956 CE) and the Bayyaram tank inscription (early 13 century CE), offering more information about the Kakatiyas’ genealogy.

The Danarnava inscription explains about the village boundaries of the Ravipuram village and mentions that the Musi river flows on the west side of the village.

Further, the inscriptions reveal that all the grants were executed in Sanskrit language and in Telugu script, with an excellent calligraphy that shows the high proficiency of the composers on the Sanskrit language and the script.

The hoard of nine sets of copper plate inscriptions is a landmark discovery, which provide an ample of new information on the history and culture of Eastern Chalukyas and also throw a light on contemporary political conditions and social life, he added.

As per the information available with the ASI, all copper plates give valuable insights into the regnal period of individual kings of the Eastern Chalukya dynasty, Bhima I, Vikramaditya II, Ammaraja and Danarnava. The inscription not only mentions genealogy but also gives the number of years each king had ruled.

The inscriptions describe the victory of Vijayaditya IV over the Kalinga Gangas, and expanding his rule into the Kalinga region. These inscriptions also throw light on Tulāpuruṣa dāna ceremony (distribution of gold after victory) by Vijayaditya IV who ruled for just six months and spent most time in the wars. The department is also planning to locate Viraja village in Odisha, believed to be the site of war.

The inscriptions also shed light on earliest epigraphical information regarding the ancestors of the Kakatiya dynasty right from Sāmanta Vetti, Guṇḍa I, Eṛṛa, Guṇḍa II, and others who went on to become one of the powerful rulers.

Most of the grants narrate the heroic deeds of Gundayya and Erra of Kakatiya family, who supported Vikramaditya II for his accession to the throne by their valour.

From the grants of Vikramaditya II, it has come to light that the king granted villages Kovuru, Yenvuru, and Loceruvulu to Lokamamba, wife of Gundayya who lost his life in the war in support of Vikramaditya.

Further, it is also known that the Lokamamba was a daughter of the chief of Pennātavāḍi viṣaya and she constructed temples of Bijjēśvara and Gundēśvarabhattaraka in the village Kākartī.

These copper plate grants, which were donations made to the Saivite temples, hints at the predominant nature of Saivism in this period. From one of the copper plates, officials came across the pedigree of the Kalamukha pontiffs.

Historian Dyavanpalli Satyanarayana said based upon the inscriptions and information identifying the mentioned villages especially Kakarti will be a great contribution to history. The inscriptions mentioning gifted villages are of new to history and they have clarified the earlier records from Bayyaram inscription.

Muniratnam Reddy said, most of the villages likely located around Kodada and Nelakondapalli, efforts will be made to trace the villages and temples mentioned. The state heritage department and ASI are now preparing to release the monograph of these findings shortly.