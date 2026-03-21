Škoda Auto India Redefines Value, Performance and Safety With New Kushaq

Mumbai:Škoda Auto India has announced prices and the start of customer deliveries for the refreshed and upgraded new Kushaq. Unveiled in January this year, the new Kushaq moves the goalposts when it comes to value, safety, driving dynamics and furthers the brand’s strategy of democratising European technology across the range. With segment-first technologies like an all-new eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, Rear Seat Massager, and numerous all-new features as well as standard equipment, the new Kushaq 1.0 TSI and new Kushaq 1.5 TSI both follow Škoda Auto India’s strategy of making European engineering and 5-star safety more accessible on Indian roads. The new Kushaq is available across five trims: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo, offering a choice of turbocharged petrol engines paired with manual and real automatic transmissions. Customers have a choice between eight colours – Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, and Deep Black – including three all-new ones: Shimla Green, Steel Grey, and Cherry Red.



Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “At Škoda Auto India, our focus is on democratising European technology and making it accessible to a wider set of customers. With the new Kushaq, we truly redefine value across the range. The new Kushaq leads the way through competitive value pricing across variants, enhanced standard safety features and all-round performance. Segment-first additions such as the eight-speed automatic gearbox, Rear Seat Massager, and standardisation of essential features provide fantastic value right from the entry variant. Class-leading safety, unmatched driving dynamics and pride of ownership come standard with the new Kushaq, as with every Škoda.“



The new Kushaq 1.0 TSI



The new Kushaq continues with its proven and exclusively turbocharged petrol engine line-up. The Kushaq 1.0 TSI offers the best of value, efficiency and technology combined with a six-speed manual, and a segment-first eight-speed torque converter that completely redefines the driving experience of this new Škoda. This SUV produces 85 kW of power and 178 Nm of torque from its turbocharged engine. The 1.0 TSI manual delivers a fuel efficiency of 19.66 km/l – ARAI, while the 8-speed automatic returns 19.09 km/l – ARAI.

The new Kushaq 1.5 TSI



For customers seeking higher performance, the 1.5 TSI delivers 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque and is paired exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. With the new Kushaq, the 1.5 TSI comes with disc brakes on all four wheels with the Monte Carlo getting radiant-looking red brake callipers. The 1.5 TSI DSG delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.72 km/l – ARAI. With its Active Cylinder Technology that shuts two cylinders at cruising mode, the 1.5 TSI is a technological tour de force. This ensures the new Kushaq 1.5 TSI continues with its legacy of offering enthusiast-satisfying performance, power and torque without sacrificing efficiency.



Easy Ownership as Standard: Škoda Super Care



The new Kushaq continues with Škoda Auto India’s ethos of providing a seamless ownership experience. It now comes with Škoda Super Care: standard 4-year or 100,000-kilometre warranty, along with 4 years of Roadside Assistance, offering long-term peace of mind. In addition, customers benefit from four labour-free services for up to two years or 30,000 kilometres. The warranty can be extended on a paid basis up to the eighth year. This is further complemented by a six-year corrosion warranty and a three-year paint warranty.



The New Kushaq: 5 Variants on Offer:



Classic+



The new Kushaq’s Classic+ redefines expectations in the Indian market of an entry variant as it is equipped with six airbags and over 25 active and passive safety features as standard. It also gets LED headlamps and taillamps, sequential rear turn indicators, R16 Grus alloy wheels, a 17.7 cm (7-inch) touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, Climatronic Auto AC, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger, and an electric sunroof. With this Škoda Auto India has ensured customers receive a comprehensive safety, comfort and convenience package right from the base variant of the new Kushaq 1.0 TSI. The Classic+ can be had with a choice of both the six-speed manual, and the segment-first eight-speed torque converter automatic.



Signature



The Signature variant builds on the Classic+ trim by enhancing in-cabin technology and convenience features. It offers a 20.32 cm (8-inch) Virtual Cockpit and a larger 25.6 cm (10.1-inch) touchscreen infotainment system with an AI Assistant powered by Google Cloud and dual-colour ambient lighting. Riding on R17 Vega Silver alloy wheels, with an illuminated front grille light band, illuminated Škoda rear lettering and Park Pilot, the Signature trim strikes a balance between safety, technology and everyday usability and is available in the new Kushaq 1.0 TSI with the option of the eight-speed automatic and the six-speed manual.



Sportline



The Sportline trim enhances the new Kushaq’s visual and dynamic presence with sportier styling elements and distinctive detailing like the R17 Vega Black alloys. This sportier variant is designed for customers seeking a more athletic expression of the Kushaq’s European design language, with the blend of technology and a sharper visual character. The Kushaq Sportline is available with the 1.0 TSI engine, with options of the eight-speed automatic and the six-speed manual.



Prestige



The Prestige trim is common to both the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI. In both versions of the new Kushaq, the Prestige introduces a comprehensive suite of premium comfort and technology features, including a Panoramic Sunroof and the Rear Seat Massager, a first-in-segment feature that elevates rear passenger comfort. It also offers a larger 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) Digital Cockpit for enhanced in-car interaction. Additional highlights include six-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, Škoda Sound System with an amplifier and subwoofer, a front grille with chrome ribs, Radim R17 alloy wheels and leatherette seats within a premium beige interior theme. The 1.5 TSI option of the Prestige trim further benefits from disc brakes on all four wheels.



Monte Carlo



The Monte Carlo variant amplifies Škoda Auto’s motorsport legacy and its victories at Rallye Monte Carlo by adding exclusive styling cues and distinctive design elements. It features Monte Carlo badging, sporty red accents on the grille, blacked-out exterior elements, a dual-tone colour option and a sportier interior treatment with Nashik Red Metallic Matte interior décor. Moreover, taking up the distinction up a notch, the Monte Carlo carries its red and black theme from the interior into the screen of the Virtual Cockpit. This trim showcasing Škoda Auto’s motorsport pedigree features red brake callipers and has key visual cues distinguishing the 1.0 TSI from the 1.5 TSI. Customers opting for the 1.0 TSI in the Monte Carlo will get R17 Vega Dual Tone alloys and the 1.5 TSI, the R17 Sagittarius alloys with its four disc brakes.



Alongside its visual enhancements, the Monte Carlo offers all the convenience features from the Prestige trim, ensuring it delivers both performance-inspired design and premium comfort. The Monte Carlo carries the Škoda Auto flag of real automatics as the 1.0 TSI is exclusively paired with the eight-speed torque converter automatic and the 1.5 TSI with the seven-speed DSG.



















