KNRUHS Releases Merit List, Aspirants Find Discrepancies

HYDERABAD: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) released the NEET PG merit list of 3158 on Wednesday. However, the students say that since state counselling has still not started, leaving the list practically unusable, with All India Round-2 beginning on December 5.

“With the resignation window for All India seats already closed, the delay is now directly affecting their ability to secure preferred colleges.”

Students also allege rank discrepancies in the list, claiming that while added candidates are marked as court-ordered entries, the number of added ranks does not match the rank shifts.

One candidate said his rank dropped by eight places despite only five new entries being shown above him, while others reported rank shifts with no added candidates above them at all.

With limited PG seats, students fear that even a one-rank mismatch could cost them admission in the desired college or specialty, and they are urging KNRUHS to clarify the discrepancies and immediately begin counselling.