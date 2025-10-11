KNRUHS Extends Deadline For PG Medical Admissions Under Management Quota
The registration deadline had been extended till 6 pm on October 16: The University
HYDERABAD: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) said it had extended the last date for online registration for admission into PG medical degree and diploma courses under the management quota for the academic year 2025-26. In continuation of its earlier notification dated October 4, the university announced that the registration deadline had been extended till 6 pm on October 16.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
