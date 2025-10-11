 Top
KNRUHS Extends Deadline For PG Medical Admissions Under Management Quota

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 Oct 2025 11:58 PM IST

The registration deadline had been extended till 6 pm on October 16: The University

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences — DC File

HYDERABAD: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) said it had extended the last date for online registration for admission into PG medical degree and diploma courses under the management quota for the academic year 2025-26. In continuation of its earlier notification dated October 4, the university announced that the registration deadline had been extended till 6 pm on October 16.


