Known Trouble-maker Gives Bus Passengers a Horror Ride

Hyderabad: Police have booked against an AP native, who created a ruckus when she was denied a free ticket in a TGSRTC bus from the Kushaiguda depot heading towards Nacharam, on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the bus conductor asked for the fare to which Saritha, 40, claimed she was a student and was eligible for the Mahalakshmi free travel scheme for women.

When the conductor checked her Aadhaar card, he found that Saritha was a resident of Andhra Pradesh and not eligible for the free travel. When told this, Saritha allegedly started cussing at the bus driver, conductor and the passengers who told her to pay for the ticket and not hold up the bus.

She then allegedly stormed out of the bus and lay down in front of the front wheels. Passengers called the police. A woman constable tried to pull her away but Saritha allegedly kicked the cop and demanded compensation for undergoing "poor treatment".

Two separate police cases were filed against Saritha in the matter. In his complaint, the bus conductor said the woman harassed him and abused the passengers. The police filed a complaint for obstruction in discharge of duties.

The police dug up Saritha's past and found her to be a habitual offender, She had earlier demanded that a real-estate company, where she was employed, to pay her without selling any land. She even staged protests with the help of a YouTube channel and the management reportedly paid her Rs.3 lakh. She had filed a case with the Osmania University police claiming she was harassed by two men at a bank while she was deposit cash. A few days later, Saritha created a ruckus outside the East Zone DCP office, stating that no action was being taken by OU Police, and demanded compensation for the alleged harassment at the bank. Amberpet Police in return filed a case against her for creating nuisance.