Known for Dedication, Srijana Calls Against Formalities

Hyderabad:Cyberabad Municipal Corporation commissioner G. Srijana on Saturday appealed to public representatives, officials, and citizens not to bring bouquets, shawls, sweets or gifts while meeting or greeting her.

She said such customary gestures, though made with goodwill and respect, were not necessary, emphasising that public service should be rooted in simplicity, transparency and commitment rather than ceremonial formalities. The commissioner requested people to avoid spending on such gestures and instead focus on meaningful discussions and constructive engagement for public welfare.



Srijana is widely remembered for making headlines in 2020 when, as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner, she returned to work just 22 days after giving birth to her child. A photograph of her caring for the baby while joining the fight against Covid‑19 went viral then, symbolising her dedication to duty.