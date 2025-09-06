Knowledge City Land Auction On Oct 6

Hyderabad:The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) will put two land parcels in Raidurg’s Knowledge City up for auction at 3 pm on October 6 through MSTC Limited. The auction, covering Survey No. 83/1, involves 18.67 acres split into an 11-acre plot and another of 7.67 acres, both designated as multi-zone and suited for high-rise, mixed-use development. A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for September 10 at T-Hub, Raidurg, and bids must be submitted by October 1.

The HMDA has fixed the upset reserve price at ₹101 crore per acre, with bidding increments of ₹50 lakh per acre. Officials said the parcels come with encumbrance-free titles and will be eligible for fast-track clearances through the state’s single-window system. The plots lie in one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after IT and business districts, with easy access to the Outer Ring Road and arterial routes, making them attractive to corporates, multinationals, IT firms, and real estate developers.



Market estimates put the land’s value much higher than the reserve. Analysts earlier pegged the 11-acre lot at around ₹63 crore per acre and the 7.67-acre plot at roughly ₹72 crore per acre, the intense demand for space in Raidurg, where smaller nearby plots have been valued at more than ₹2.16 lakh per square yard. Officials expect the auction to fetch several thousand crores for the state exchequer.



The sale comes as part of the government’s attempt to monetise prime parcels of land in and around Hyderabad, including recent notices for auctions in Osmannagar.

