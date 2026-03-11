KMC Alumni Association Elects Office-Bearers Unopposed

Warangal:The Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) Alumni Welfare Association announced the results of its election process, with most executive positions filled unanimously in Hanamkonda.

Returning Officer Dr Bandela Mohan Rao said that after the nomination, scrutiny and withdrawal process, all posts except one were filled unopposed.

Dr Kasturi Sridhar was elected president, while Dr H. Sandhya Rani was elected vice-president (president-elect).

Three joint secretaries — Dr B. Shailaja, Dr M. Seshu Madhav and Dr K. Ashok Reddy — were also elected unopposed. Dr Nalla Surender Reddy was elected treasurer and Dr P. Kishan editor, along with a 12-member executive committee.

However, the post of general secretary will go to polls as two candidates — Dr V. George Reddy and Dr M. Ravi Kumar — remain in the fray.

Polling for the post is scheduled on March 15 at NRI Bhavan on the KMC campus from 9 am to 5 pm.

The election process is being supervised by returning officer Dr Bandela Mohan Rao with assistance from co-returning officers Dr K. Nagarjuna Reddy and Dr K. Mallesham.