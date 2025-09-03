KLM Royal Dutch Airlines' Launches Direct Flights From Hyderabad to Amsterdam

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on Tuesday announced the launch of its new direct route between Hyderabad and Amsterdam.

After Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, Hyderabad is the fourth city to be added as a gateway in India, expanding KLM's global network and providing travellers with access to over 160 destinations worldwide.

The inaugural flight, KL 874, departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 02:20 a.m. earlier today. The route is serviced by the aircraft Boeing 777-200ER, offering 35 seats in World Business Class, 24 seats in Premium Comfort Class, and 229 seats in Economy class. 22 weekly flights will operate from all four Indian gateways in the summer, increasing to 27 weekly flights in the winter.

Hyderabad is a rapidly growing business hub, becoming a prime destination for many American and European IT companies and investors across various industries, including life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare - and it shows in KLM's decision to open a gateway here.

In a press conference at The Leela, Hyderabad, the COO Maarten Stienen marvelled at how the city has grown as a pharmaceutical industry and global IT hub. "It's a great pleasure to join this exciting city and connect Hyderabad to many places." He added, "The first flights were fully booked, which is a testament to the strong position of Hyderabad - I myself took the first flight from Amsterdam here."

But how has the company been able to expand its services to the Hyderabad market? Stefan Gumuseli, Air France-KLM's GM India and Middle East revealed, "We have partnered with Indigo to open the doors to our airline within India. It is very instrumental to the future of KLM."

"There has been an 18% growth in the number of people who travel inter-continental, and 40 thousand new passports are issued across India daily," explained Gusumeli. "With all the investment India is doing in its airports, growth won't slow down." Air France-KLM's Country Manager for the Indian sub-continent, Claude Sarre added, "This collaboration with Indigo will only take it further."

Comparing present-day statistics to pre-COVID, Gumuseli stated that there has been nearly an 80% growth in the number of passengers who fly with KLM - and the aviation industry in India, especially Hyderabad, is yet to take off. "The Indian market has huge potential for growth," Stienen asserted.

Whether you're coming to Hyderabad for business, education, or leisure, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is keen on providing flyers the best service possible for global connectivity with Hyderabad as a key destination in its network.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle