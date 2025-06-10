KLIS Turned into Political Pawn: KTR

HYDERABAD: The entire effort of the Congress government on the Kaleshwaram project issue was to “irritate KCR” but the tactics of issuing notices to the former chief minister would not succeed, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday.

Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to appear before the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project barrages on June 11.

Rama Rao, speaking with reporters, said the Congress, and the BJP together, had turned the Kaleshwaram project a pawn in their political game of conspiracy and misinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Chandrashekar Rao.

“In any other country, if a project of the sc ope and scale of Kaleshwaram was completed in four years, a leader who led such an effort would be one remembered forever in that country’s history. But here, a great project has been turned into a pawn in a political conspiracy,” Rama Rao said. “The BJP and Congress are working with a single objective to irritate KCR. Their agenda is not governance but vendetta,” he said.

“Harish Rao explained everything clearly today. The commission may have nothing new to ask KCR. The Kaleshwaram project was not the decision of an individual, but a unanimous policy decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet at the time,” he said.

“Both Etala Rajendar and Harish Rao have reiterated that this was a government-approved, cabinet-sanctioned project. The implementation was carried out by the administration, not individuals. There is absolutely nothing to hide. Everything was done with utmost transparency,” he said.