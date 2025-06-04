KLIS Panel’s Notice To KCR Politically Motivated: Kavitha
Kavitha slams KLIS commission as Congress-driven, says notices to KCR are an insult to Telangana.
Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha on Wednesday alleged the notices issued to former chief minister and party president K. Chandrashekar Rao by the Justice PC Ghose commission of inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation System (KLIS) barrages were politically motivated.
Addressing a ‘maha dharna’ organised by Telangana Jagruti at Dharna Chowk next to Indira Park, Kavitha said, “The notices issued to KCR mean the entire Telangana has been issued notices. The Kaleshwaram commission is a political commission by the Congress. We have faith in the commission but not in the Congress.”
Chandrashekar Rao is expected to appear before the commission on June 11. This will be preceded by senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao appearing on June 9 and BJP MP Etala Rajendar on June 6.
Kavitha had earlier accused the BRS party ‘leadership’ of not protesting the notices issued to Chandrashekar Rao and declared that she would raise this issue among people.