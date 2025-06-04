 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

KLIS Panel’s Notice To KCR Politically Motivated: Kavitha

Telangana
Balu Pulipaka
4 Jun 2025 11:16 PM IST

Kavitha slams KLIS commission as Congress-driven, says notices to KCR are an insult to Telangana.

KLIS Panel’s Notice To KCR Politically Motivated: Kavitha
x
BRS MLC K. Kavitha (Image:X)

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha on Wednesday alleged the notices issued to former chief minister and party president K. Chandrashekar Rao by the Justice PC Ghose commission of inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation System (KLIS) barrages were politically motivated.

Addressing a ‘maha dharna’ organised by Telangana Jagruti at Dharna Chowk next to Indira Park, Kavitha said, “The notices issued to KCR mean the entire Telangana has been issued notices. The Kaleshwaram commission is a political commission by the Congress. We have faith in the commission but not in the Congress.”

Chandrashekar Rao is expected to appear before the commission on June 11. This will be preceded by senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao appearing on June 9 and BJP MP Etala Rajendar on June 6.

Kavitha had earlier accused the BRS party ‘leadership’ of not protesting the notices issued to Chandrashekar Rao and declared that she would raise this issue among people.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS MLC K. Kavitha Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Balu Pulipaka
About the AuthorBalu Pulipaka
Balu Pulipaka is a journalist with over three decades of experience, and currently serves as the Political Editor at Deccan Chronicle. He has reported extensively on local, national, and international issues, earned a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis. Specializing in politics, environmental affairs, climate change, and irrigation projects, Balu's expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives that illuminate the intersection of policy and its impact on society.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X