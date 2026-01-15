Kites from Across the World Light Up Hyderabad Skies

Hyderabad: After a lull in the morning due to weak winds, the sky over Secunderabad Parade Ground came alive in the evening as vibrant, differently shaped kites soared during the International Kite and Sweet Festival’s second day on Wednesday.

Large crowds thronged the venue to watch professional flyers and sample a wide variety of sweets. Among the highlights were a submarine-shaped kite from Canada, a fighting kite with apsaras inspired by Cambodian temple sculptures, fish-shaped kites from Indonesia, and traditional Rokkaku kites from Japan. A fox-shaped kite from Algeria, a gorilla kite from New Zealand, ring kites from Gujarat, Chinese-style kites from Kerala, and Kathakali-themed kites from Karnataka also captivated visitors.

Iskandar, a professional flyer from Malaysia, showcased an 18-metre pilot kite, an octopus kite of similar size, a cicada LED kite and a Revolution kite. “This is my first visit to Hyderabad. I liked the atmosphere and found the people friendly. I would like to participate in the coming years as well,” he said.

Earlier in the day, both flyers and visitors were disappointed as large kites failed to take off due to inadequate wind. Conditions improved in the evening, allowing LED kites to light up the skies.

Beyond the kites, sweet stalls, a cultural stage and handicraft stalls drew families, who moved from one counter to another tasting homemade delicacies. Food from across India was on offer, including Goa’s Kokum juice, Bihar’s Litti Chokha and Matar Kachori, Kerala’s Paalada, Parippu Vada and Ela Ada, alongside dishes from Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal.

MLC M. Kodandaram, attending for the first time, said he had only read about such festivals earlier. The three-day event concludes on Thursday. ENDS