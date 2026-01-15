Kite Fest Marks Restoration of Nallacheruvu Lake

Hyderabad:Hyderabad celebrated Sankranti with kites and community spirit at Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally, where the state government showcased the rejuvenation of the lake. Families and children filled the festive venue, flying kites against the winter sky. Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner A.V. Ranganath joined the celebrations.

Once reduced to 16 acres due to encroachments, the lake has now been restored to nearly 30 acres after HYDRAA’s intervention, which included clearing illegal structures. “We will develop another 14 lakes. HYDRAA has already rejuvenated six in the first phase, including Bathukammakunta, and three more will be inaugurated in February,” Ranganath said, recalling that demolitions at Nallacheruvu had faced questions.



HYDRAA officials said that if 100 lakes in the city are developed similarly, urban flooding can be significantly controlled.



Residents expressed joy at the transformation, recalling how the waterbody had become an eyesore with garbage and foul odour. They thanked the government for turning it into a recreational space and urged HYDRAA to add facilities such as a shuttle court, skating track, community hall, open gym, walking and cycle tracks, and a yoga shed.



HYDRAA plans to develop the lake through a self-sustainable model, setting up LED screens and advertisement spaces to generate revenue for maintenance.