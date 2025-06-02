Kitakyushu Mayor Kazuhisa Takechi to Attend Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: Kazuhisa Takechi, mayor of Kitakyushu city of Japan, would be the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations to be held at Parade Ground on Monday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during his recent visit to Kitakyushu during his tour of Japan, had invited mayor Takechi to Hyderabad.

Kitakyushu was once among the most polluted cities in Japan, with the worst air pollution besides toxic water and soil. By switching over to a recycling society, Kitakyushu has become an example of environmental protection.

A delegation led by mayor Takechi arrived here on Sunday. After attending the Formation Day celebrations, sources said, the state government will sign a mutual cooperation agreement with the Kitakyushu administration on pollution mitigation measures. During Revanth Reddy’s visit, the state government had signed letters of intent (LoIs) with leading Japanese eco-town companies to collaborate on circular economy initiatives and establish an eco-town in Hyderabad.