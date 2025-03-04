Kishan’s Strategy, Bandi’s Execution Help BJP to Win MLC Poll

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming local body polls and GHMC elections, the BJP has registered a significant victory in the MLC elections that could reflect the party’s growing influence in the state.

Though the BJP state leadership took the election with utmost seriousness by announcing the candidates even before the notification was issued and conducted workshops with its cadre, most party MLAs and some senior leaders reportedly did not extend full support and took part in the election campaign in a limited manner.

This election also saw cooperation between Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar and state party president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. Sanjay had meticulously executed the strategy finalised by Kishan Reddy, which resulted in the victory of Malka Komraiah from the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar teacher's constituency through first preference votes alone.

Sanjay organised a workshop on `Pachis Prabhari’ in Karimnagar, which was attended by around 700 active party workers, where they were trained on convening small informal meetings with voters to mobilise their support.

The party workers were also trained through PowerPoint presentations to explain to the voters why they should vote for the BJP.

The aggressive campaign spearheaded by Sanjay on the contentious GO 317 on teacher transfers during the BRS rule appears to have helped him in influencing the teacher voters and secured 12,959 first preferential votes for Komraiah.

The strong presence of the party in north Telangana districts also helped the party. The party also showed an impressive performance in the Graduates’ Constituency, as per the latest polling trends.

The election, however, also exposed internal bickering in the BJP as many MLAs and some senior leaders, including MPs, did not actively participate in the campaign.

A senior functionary of the BJP told Deccan Chronicle that all the party leaders failed to work with the same kind of spirit as they had worked for the bypolls in Huzurabad, Dubbak and Munugode in the past.