Kishan Vows Development In Jubilee Hills With Central Funds

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy took a sharp dig at the ruling Congress and the BRS during his Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, declaring that K. Chandrashekar Rao’s party has lost all public relevance and holds no sway in the constituency. He also accused the Congress of betraying public trust through two years of failed promises and poor governance.

Leading a padayatra across Erragadda division along with former mayor Banda Karthika, Kishan Reddy went door to door and interacted with voters. He held that Congress leaders and workers lacked the moral authority to seek votes. He pointed to the poor civic conditions in the area, including uncollected garbage and deteriorating infrastructure, as evidence of administrative apathy.

Criticising both the Congress and the MIM for “competing in appeasement politics” and tolerating goondaism and rowdyism, Kishan Reddy said the BJP remained committed to addressing people’s grievances swiftly and sincerely. He said that as the local MP, he had brought in central funds and development projects, yet Jubilee Hills continued to lag behind neighbouring constituencies due to the inefficiency of the ruling parties.

Claiming that voters who once backed the Congress and the BRS are now turning to the BJP for transparent governance, Kishan Reddy envisaged a decisive victory. He said the BJP’s grassroots strength and credibility would ensure that the party emerges as the true alternative in Telangana politics.

Telangana BJP vice-president Banda Karthika, who is leading the party’s campaign strategy in Erragadda division, highlighted key local concerns such as the non-functional pedestrian foot overbridge with broken lifts and escalators, garbage accumulation and street vendor encroachments. She assured that if the BJP candidate is elected, funds would be secured under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) schemes to resolve these civic problems.

Erragadda division in-charge Mekala Sarangapani and senior party leaders accompanied Kishan Reddy during the campaign. The minister also instructed party workers to intensify door-to-door outreach and ensure a decisive win for the BJP.