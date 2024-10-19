Kishan visits areas around Musi

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday espoused the cause of those residing in the adjoining areas of Musi, who have been affected by the river rejuvenation project.

Kishan Reddy went on a padayatra across localities at Langar Houz alongside the river and assured the families that the BJP would stand with them till they get justice.

In a stern warning to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he asked him not to go ahead with the Musi river beautification project and instead construct a retaining wall to preserve the river.

“The vision-less action of the Congress government would render thousands of people living on either side of the river homeless. They all have a house number, ration card and Aadhar card,” he said and added that the BJP will not allow the government to demolish houses of poor.

“No one living on either side of the river has asked for double bedroom houses. They constructed their houses brick by brick, toiling hard all these years. It is unfair to run bulldozers over their houses. Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had also made tall claims regarding Musi river, which he assured to fill with coconut water. As he eyed houses of the poor, he was voted out. Revanth Reddy will meet a similarfate”, Kishan Reddy said.

Kishan Reddy said that the drainage from the entire city, including Shamirpet, Qutubullapur and Kukatpally end up at Musi. GHMC and the water board laid pipelines to divert drainage to Musi. How can Revanth Reddy go about beautification of Musi river without diverting the drainage, he asked.

When hundreds of residents, mostly women, from Langar Houz appealed to the BJP leader to protect their houses from the Musi project, Kishan Reddy assured them that they would stand before bulldozers and stop the demolitions.