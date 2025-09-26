 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Kishan to Inaugurate Rasoolpura 2BHK Colony

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 Sept 2025 8:38 PM IST

The colony consists of 288 dwelling units across five G+3 blocks, built at a cost of Rs 23.23 crore on 1.67 acres. It includes CC roads, external electrification, sewage lines and two 50-kilolitre sumps for drinking water.

Kishan to Inaugurate Rasoolpura 2BHK Colony
x
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the 2BHK Housing Colony at Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, on Saturday in the presence of state ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the 2BHK Housing Colony at Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, on Saturday in the presence of state ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar.

The colony consists of 288 dwelling units across five G+3 blocks, built at a cost of Rs 23.23 crore on 1.67 acres. It includes CC roads, external electrification, sewage lines and two 50-kilolitre sumps for drinking water.

Each unit has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7.75 lakh, including amenities. Work began in 2016 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) with assistance from the state and central governments.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
g. kishan reddy ponnam prabhakar ponguleti srinivas reddy central government 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X