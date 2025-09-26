Kishan to Inaugurate Rasoolpura 2BHK Colony

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the 2BHK Housing Colony at Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, on Saturday in the presence of state ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar.

The colony consists of 288 dwelling units across five G+3 blocks, built at a cost of Rs 23.23 crore on 1.67 acres. It includes CC roads, external electrification, sewage lines and two 50-kilolitre sumps for drinking water.

Each unit has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7.75 lakh, including amenities. Work began in 2016 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) with assistance from the state and central governments.