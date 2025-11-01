Kishan Targets Congress, BRS Over MIM Ties

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress and BRS of prioritising AIMIM votes over the majority public interest in the Jubilee Hills by-election, alleging growing AIMIM influence under Asaduddin Owaisi.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy for the November 11 bypoll, Kishan Reddy said, “For the sake of Majlis votes, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made Azharuddin a minister in Revanth’s Cabinet.”

He alleged that both Congress and BRS were deceiving voters with unfulfilled promises, including double-bedroom houses, financial aid for women, scooters, gold ornaments and unemployment benefits. He said these schemes were used for political gain but never implemented.

The minister also pointed to civic neglect in Jubilee Hills, citing poor sanitation, lack of street lighting and polluted water. “Even after two years in power, the Congress government has not allocated funds for basic amenities. Both BRS and Congress have repeatedly cheated the people and must be held accountable,” he said, urging women and youth to unite against them.