Kishan Slams Revanth over North-South Divide

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for raising the north-south divide and claiming that southern states which contributed much to the economy received less funds. He questioned how the Chief Minister could object to spending in districts like Adilabad, which contribute little to the state’s GSDP, while Hyderabad alone accounts for over 60 per cent of Telangana’s revenue.

Speaking at a programme, Kishan Reddy dismissed the notion that the Centre was responsible for fulfilling promises made by the Congress to secure power in Telangana. “The Centre is honouring all its promises to the people,” he said.

When asked about the successor to BJP president J.P. Nadda, Kishan Reddy said that no one in the party knew and it would be a collective decision of the national leadership. He contrasted this with family-run regional parties like BRS, where, he claimed, it was predecided that K. Chandrashekar Rao’s son would take over his party.

About delimitation and the Hindi language issue, the minister alleged that the DMK and Congress were uneasy about the BJP’s growing support in southern states. He asserted that the NDA was already in power in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and expressed confidence that if elections were held in Telangana and Karnataka, the BJP would emerge victorious.