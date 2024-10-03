Kishan Slams Demolition of Houses at Musi

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy criticised the demolition of houses in the Musi riverfront area, stating that the BJP will not tolerate such actions that instill fear among the poor. During his visit to the Amberpet constituency, he said that the demolished homes built over years of hard work are being destroyed.

Kishan Reddy accused the BRS government of failing to fulfil promises to provide double-bedroom houses and argued that funds earmarked for Musi beautification should be allocated to housing for the poor. He warned of serious consequences if further demolitions occur and received vocal support from residents who chanted slogans against the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Reddy participated in the Swachh Bharat Mission, highlighting the importance of environmental protection in light of global warming and the challenges of relying heavily on coal for electricity production.