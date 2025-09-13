Kishan Slams Curbs On Indian Students Abroad

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy voiced concern over a growing hate campaign against Indian students and immigrants in several countries. He said the Centre was determined to transform India into a global hub for higher education in emerging technologies, specialised business management and healthcare—offering master’s, doctoral and postdoctoral opportunities.

Addressing an interactive meeting with heads of more than 150 educational institutions in Madhapur, Kishan Reddy criticised some foreign leaders for imposing restrictions on Indian students. He said India remained undeterred by such curbs and was committed to its mission of “Reform, Perform and Transform” to establish itself as a “Vishwa Guru”.

Citing the Swachh Bharat initiative, he said government reforms had already delivered results, including improved public health and reduced medical costs.

He urged Telangana institutions to actively participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground on September 17, with defence minister Rajnath Singh presiding. Calling the event a matter of self-respect, he criticised previous BRS and Congress governments for bowing to political pressures and avoiding its observance.

BJP MLC A.V.N. Reddy praised private institutions for educating nearly 69 per cent of Telangana’s students, compared to 31 per cent in government schools. Refuting allegations of excessive fees, he said private schools charged an average of Rs 36,000 per student, while the state spent around `1.25 lakh per student in government schools through salaries and expenses.

Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association president S.N. Reddy announced plans to involve 5 lakh students in next year’s Yoga Day celebrations and urged Kishan Reddy to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event. During the programme, BJP MLC A.V.N. Reddy, educationist P.L. Srinivas, and several institutional heads were felicitated.