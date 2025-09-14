 Top
Kishan Slams Congress for Ignoring Slums

14 Sept 2025 10:49 PM IST

The overall progress of Telangana depends on the well-being of its capital city.

Union minister Kishan Reddy. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Union minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused the Congress government of neglecting Hyderabad’s bastis and demanded the release of more funds for the city’s development.

During his visit to the Shaikpet division of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due, Kishan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a community hall at Marutinagar and instructed officials to address grievances raised by local residents.

He said the development of bastis in Hyderabad remained incomplete as the state government had failed to allocate adequate funds. Pointing to the financial crisis faced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), he remarked that the civic body was unable to even install streetlights in several areas.

“The overall progress of Telangana depends on the well-being of its capital city. The government must recognise this vital connection and provide more funds to Hyderabad for its growth,” Kishan Reddy asserted.

