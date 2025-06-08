Kishan Seeks CBI Probe Into Medigadda Collapse

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into the Medigadda barrage collapse, which is part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) to expose the culprits involved and blamed the Congress government for arrest those responsible for the over Rs 1 lakh-crore burden on the people caused by the construction of the project.

Kishan Reddy defended the stand of his party MP Etala Rajendar, former BRS government finance minister, who deposed before Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry, by stating that he had blamed former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the collapse of the barrage.

While addressing mediapersons at the party office, Kishan Reddy was asked about agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, also a BRS minister at that time, stating that the construction of Kaleshwaram project was not approved by the Cabinet. Rajendar had stated it was a Cabinet decision. Kishan Reddy was asked if it was meant to save the former chief minister. “Tummala was not part of that Cabinet meeting to know about the issues that figured there,” Kishan Reddy replied.

On why Rajendar had not opposed the Kaleshwaram project at that time, Kishan Reddy said that Rao had created the controversy by giving oral instructions to Medchal district collector as he was opposing and differing with KCR on many issues.