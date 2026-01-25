Kishan Seeks Better Coal From SCCL, Cut In Production Costs

Nalgonda: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday underlined the need for collective efforts to improve coal quality and reduce production costs at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to ensure its sustainable growth.

The minister inspected the Padmavathi Khani Underground Coal Mine (PVK-5) at Kothagudem and interacted with Singareni workers. Addressing an Atmeeya Sammelanam of coal mine workers at the PVK-5 premises during the second day of his visit, he said SCCL has a glorious 136-year history and plays a crucial role in meeting the coal requirements of Telangana and the country.

He stressed the need to protect SCCL, which provides direct employment to around 40,000-50,000 workers across eight districts of Telangana and supports the livelihoods of thousands of families indirectly. Expressing concern over rising expenditure, he said there was an urgent need to curb avoidable costs and improve financial discipline.

Pointing out that SCCL coal is costlier compared to that of other coal companies, the minister said the focus should be on reducing production costs, improving coal quality and increasing output to put the company on the right track. He assured workers that the Centre would extend all possible support to strengthen SCCL, noting that the company’s financial health is directly linked to workers’ welfare.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre has significantly reduced coal imports, cutting imports worth about ₹60,000 crore in the past year. He noted that nearly 75 per cent of the country’s electricity is generated by thermal power stations and called upon coal mine workers to strive for higher production while ensuring zero accidents.

Emphasising worker safety, he highlighted the Centre’s push for a zero-accident mining policy and the provision of a ₹1-crore insurance cover for coal mine workers to provide security to their families.

The minister also stressed that SCCL should be kept free from political interference and described it as a workers’ institution. He appealed to workers and trade unions to protect the company through unity and collective effort.

Dismissing rumours of privatisation, he said claims that SCCL would be privatised were false and baseless. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes the first share of a company’s profits should go to its workers, as SCCL belongs to them.