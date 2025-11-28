Kishan Reviews HiTec City Railway Station’s ₹36-crore Upgrade

Hyderabad:Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday inspected the redevelopment of the HiTec City railway station. The minister reviewed the progress of the works and visited the station building, the 12-metre foot overbridge (FoB), platforms and the circulating area, and reviewed the worksite safety measures.

Addressing the media, Kishan Reddy said that the station is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹25.93 crore under Phase I, with modern architecture and enhanced passenger amenities. Under Phase II, renovation of the station building and additional works will be taken up at a cost of ₹10 crore.



He said about 62 suburban trains operate daily from the station. The station records a footfall of around 5,400 passengers per day. In the redevelopment plans are two additional lifts, two escalators, a waiting room, more ticket counters, extended platform shelters, and Divyangjan-friendly facilities.



Kishan Reddy was accompanied by Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, South Central Railway general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and other senior officials.