 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Kishan Reviews HiTec City Railway Station’s ₹36-crore Upgrade

Telangana
28 Nov 2025 11:52 PM IST

He said about 62 suburban trains operate daily from the station

Kishan Reviews HiTec City Railway Station’s ₹36-crore Upgrade
x
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy .

Hyderabad:Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday inspected the redevelopment of the HiTec City railway station. The minister reviewed the progress of the works and visited the station building, the 12-metre foot overbridge (FoB), platforms and the circulating area, and reviewed the worksite safety measures.

Addressing the media, Kishan Reddy said that the station is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹25.93 crore under Phase I, with modern architecture and enhanced passenger amenities. Under Phase II, renovation of the station building and additional works will be taken up at a cost of ₹10 crore.

He said about 62 suburban trains operate daily from the station. The station records a footfall of around 5,400 passengers per day. In the redevelopment plans are two additional lifts, two escalators, a waiting room, more ticket counters, extended platform shelters, and Divyangjan-friendly facilities.

Kishan Reddy was accompanied by Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, South Central Railway general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and other senior officials.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy HiTec City railway station 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Sanjay Samuel Paul
About the AuthorSanjay Samuel Paul
Award-winning journalist for his investigative reporting during the COVID-19. His human interest stories are more appreciated.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X