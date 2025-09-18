Kishan Reviews Central Schemes In GHMC

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy has urged officials to strengthen coordination among departments for the timely and effective implementation of central schemes. He emphasised that officials and public representatives must work in harmony to address the city’s pressing civic issues.

Chairing the Hyderabad district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA), Reddy told reporters that despite funding constraints from the state government, available resources must be used efficiently. “Hyderabad is not only Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills or HiTech City — the real Hyderabad is in the slums. Poor people in these areas face serious problems that require targeted development and coordinated efforts,” he noted.

He noted that even light showers result in waterlogging across city roads, causing inconvenience and sometimes tragedy. “The recent rain claimed three lives in different parts of the city. All departments, MPs, MLAs and officials must work collectively, keeping priorities in focus and protecting Hyderabad’s brand image,” he said.

Reddy also called for the urgent restoration of damaged drainage systems in slums to prevent sewage from mixing with drinking water. Schools, anganwadi centres, community halls and hostels must receive special attention, he said. Recalling his tenure as Amberpet MLA, he said 21 school buildings and 92 community halls were constructed despite land constraints, and Rs 390 crore was sanctioned for substations during the unified Andhra Pradesh period. “After Telangana’s formation, however, the city has faced funding challenges,” he pointed out.

The meeting was attended by Malkajgiri BJP MP Etala Rajendar, Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari, senior officials and departmental representatives. Progress under central sector schemes and welfare, infrastructure, development and education projects within the GHMC area was reviewed.