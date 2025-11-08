Kishan: Revanth, KCR Real ‘Bad Brothers’

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy called Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, “bad brothers” who drove Telangana into financial distress. He accused both leaders of corruption, misgovernance, betrayal of unemployed youth and women and indulging in appeasement and vote-bank politics in collusion with the AIMIM.

Kishan Reddy alleged that Revanth was running a liquor mafia similar to KCR’s decade-long, unchecked network of belt shops that harmed rural communities. Both leaders, he said, deceived Dalits by promising a Dalit Chief Minister and `12-lakh support to each family but failed to deliver. He condemned Revanth’s threat to withhold ration benefits if voters rejected Congress, clarifying that the fine-rice scheme is funded by the Centre, and accused the CM of blackmail politics.

Questioning Revanth Reddy’s record as MLA, Kishan asked what achievements could be seen in Jubilee Hills apart from potholes and poor drainage. He accused the Congress and BRS of working in tandem at the national level against BJP interests and said both parties were equally responsible for corruption, unfulfilled welfare promises, and civic neglect.

The minister claimed that both parties colluded during the previous elections, created fake videos, and ignored basic urban infrastructure. He termed their regimes “fake, fraud, false and failure” family enterprises that ruined Telangana’s finances and weakened its health and education sectors.

Reiterating his demand for a CBI probe into the `1-lakh-crore Kaleshwaram scam, Kishan Reddy said the Congress-BRS nexus was shielding the culprits of several corrupt projects, including the Medigadda barrage. He dismissed allegations of a BJP-BRS understanding and accused both parties of being involved in land and contract scandals.