Kishan Reddy’s efforts to ensure MMTS to Yadadri temple laudable: Gudur

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday appreciated Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy for ensuring extension of Multi Modal Transport System up to Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam.

In a media statement, he said that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with the efforts of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the dream of extension of MMTS up to Yadadri would be a reality soon.

He appreciated Kishan Reddy for the relentless efforts he had put in to convince the Central Government for taking up extension of MMTS to Yadadri.

Narayan Reddy said that the demand to extend the MMTS up to Yadadri was there for two decades. He said that though the services were launched in 2003, extension of it up to Yadadri was not implemented till today.





He said that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has time and again spoken of extension of MMTS to Yadadri during his nine and half years tenure but did not take measures to implement the project. The BJP leader said that everyday about 10,000 pilgrims visit the temple town.

The number doubles and triples during the weekends and on important occasions. The importance of the temple has gone up after the creation of Telangana, 10 years ago. He said that the pilgrims were forced to cough up hundreds of rupees for travelling to Yadadri in buses and private vehicles every day. Parking for private vehicles was a big problem in the temple town.





He said that extension of MMTS would be helpful to pilgrims for a safe and hassle free journey. It also saves a lot of time for them, he added.

He said that the project was not grounded so far due to the apathy of the state government. The previous BRS government did not pay its share to the Centre to begin the services just to deny the latter the credibility of implantation of the project.



Narayan Reddy urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to go hand in hand with the Centre by releasing the share of the state government for grounding the project at the earliest.



He advised the Chief Minister not to follow KCR’s footprints and take steps to release the state government share so that the implementation of the project is expedited.



