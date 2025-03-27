Kishan Reddy urges Revanth Reddy to stop auction of 400 acres land in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to stop the auction of 400 acres land at Gachibowli in the name of mobilizing financial resources for the State.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy said that the Telangana government has decided to auction 400 acres of government land in Survey number 25(P) in Kancha Gachibowli village in Serilingampally mandal in Rangareddy district through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) in the name of mobilizing financial resources.

“In the past, when you (Revanth Reddy) were the PCC president, you spoke against the sale of government lands keeping in mind the future generations and public interests. You said that the government lands should not be sold for our survival or else there will be no land for construction of government hospitals, schools, and even grave yards if we die,” Kishan Reddy recalled.

“I would like to remind you of your previous words that adjacent to this 400 acres of government land which the State government has decided to auction, there are many flora, fauna and lakes that are a source of biodiversity. It contains 734 plant species and 220 bird species including peacocks, migratory birds, spotted deer, four-horned deer, wild boars, mountain lions, and Indian star tortoises,” he said.

Although the 400 acres of government land does not fall under the forest department, it is surrounded by trees and diverse species of life, becoming a source of oxygen for the city. “If such land is filled with concrete structures, there is a possibility that the water resources in the land will decrease, causing damage to species concerned, and posing a major threat to the environment and the city. This damage that you are going to do to the environment is irreparable,” Kishan Reddy said.

According to him, the Indian star tortoises and their habitats within this land are under threat. These tortoises come under the protected species list under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act- 1972. Under this Act, along with the protection of the species concerned, their habitats should also be protected. These star tortoises have been included in the vulnerable list of the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) since 2016.

This indicates that they are an endangered species. In addition, these tortoises have also been included in the Appendix of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) since 2019. This means that the government should also consider the possibility of declaring 400 acres of land and 800 acres of land adjacent to it as a national park.

Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Hi-Tech City, which once resembled forests and hills in the city, have become like concrete jungles due to urbanization and have lost their natural appearance. They have filled the entire area with concrete structures without leaving a single tree or hill in those areas.

“As if this were not enough, the conversion of lands that are now part of ecological diversity into concrete jungle in the name of financial resources is unacceptable to anyone, including the people living locally, students studying at the Hyderabad Central University next to that land, and environmental lovers,” he said.

Already, the greenery in Hyderabad is decreasing, and vacant spaces are disappearing due to many reasons. Playgrounds, walking tracks, parks, and ecological spaces in the city are becoming alienated. “It is the responsibility of all of us to protect these places for future generations. Therefore, I request you to adhere to the views you have expressed in the past on the sale of government lands, to protect the environment and biodiversity, including the naturally formed hills, without causing any damage, and to immediately stop the auction process of this 400-acre government land,” he urged.