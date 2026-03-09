Kishan Reddy urges Revanth Reddy to Sign PPAs with NTPC to Meet Power Requirements

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take steps to sign PPAs with NTPC's power plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district to meet the state's power requirements.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy said the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is ready to serve the state's needs by producing power at a lower cost.

He said other southern states are making Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) with NTPC as the PSU is generating thermal power at a competitive cost using modern technology. Talking about Telangana's electricity requirements, he pointed out that an unprecedented power demand of 18,139 MW was witnessed in the state on March 3. Kishan Reddy recalled state Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's comments in the past that Telangana would need one lakh MW of power by 2047.



