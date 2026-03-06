Kishan Reddy urges Revanth Reddy to Resolve Land Acquisition Issue at Amberpet Flyover

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to solve the pending problems related to service road beneath the Amberpet flyover on priority.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the construction of service road could not be taken up due to the delay in acquiring land under the flyover. He said certain elements were obstructing the land acquisition process thereby hampering the service road construction works.

The inordinate delay was resulting in problems to road users, he said recalling the issue was brought to the notice of Revanth Reddy and the BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao when he was the Chief Minister. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also spoke to the Telangana Ministers several times on the issue.

“I personally spoke to GHMC Commissioner and other officials concerned on the same issue but nothing concrete has been done in this regard,” Kishan Reddy said. He added that a few brokers were creating obstructions in land acquisition process even after paying Rs.2.54 crore.