Kishan Reddy Urges Revanth Reddy to Release White Paper on Telangana’s Financial Condition

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to release a comprehensive white paper on the financial condition of the State before the commencement of the State Budget Session on March 16.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he recalled that during the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress made half a dozen major guarantees and 420 promises to the people of Telangana, and on that basis, the people entrusted the party with power.

“However, after assuming office as Chief Minister, you stated that the State treasury is empty like mud pots instead of treasure. Contradicting this, you recently said in a public meeting that, if needed, Rs.1,000 crore could be given to Sonia Gandhi–Rahul Gandhi family and the Congress party, giving the impression that while the State treasury is said to be nil, the pockets of Congress leaders are full,” he said.

Since 2014 under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has extended continuous support to Telangana by allocating nearly Rs.12 lakh crore over the past 12 years through various schemes and capital investments for the state’s development and the welfare of its people.

But is not limited to Rs.2.5 lakh crore as tax devolution; roads worth Rs.1.85 lakh crore; over Rs.36,000 crore in railway budget allocations and Rs.50,000 crore in ongoing railway works; nearly Rs.40,000 crore under MNREGA; Rs.50,000 crore worth of PDS rice; over Rs.40,000 crore to rural and urban local bodies; power projects worth Rs.12,000 crore; Rs.21,000 crore for education and sports; and nearly Rs.9,000 crore for healthcare.

Farmers have particularly benefited over these past 12 years, with over Rs.14,000 crore provided under PM-KISAN, Rs.80,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy, nearly Rs.2 lakh crore paid as Minimum Support Price (MSP) for procurement of paddy, and Rs.60,000 crore paid as MSP for procurement of cotton from Telangana farmers.

In addition to the aforementioned facts, the Central government has also extended loans of nearly Rs.10 lakh crore to the State through various central financial institutions. Further, in line with the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthen State infrastructure, the Centre introduced the “Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)” scheme in 2020–21, providing interest-free loans with a 50-year repayment period for capital expenditure.

Under this scheme, Telangana has received over Rs.10,000 crore in the last six years, supporting key infrastructure projects such as drainage systems, road widening, railway expansion, bridges and flyovers, hospitals, educational institutions, tourism infrastructure, radial roads between ORR and RRR, river development works, Smart Cities Mission projects, PMGSY works, and other major initiatives.

Key allocations include Rs.200 crore for MMTS Phase-II, Rs.114 crore for the Manoharabad–Kothapalli railway line, Rs.315 crore for Smart Cities, Rs.674 crore for PMGSY, Rs.200 crore for radial roads, Rs.110 crore for Siddipet bypass, Rs.388 crore for Young India Residential Schools, and Rs.300 crore for hostel construction.

While Telangana, like other States, has at least utilised this scheme effectively, it is unfortunate that even major programmes announced by the State government are dependent on these interest-free loans from the Central government.

Despite Telangana being formed in 2014 with surplus funds, there has been no visible financial progress over 10 years of BRS rule and the past 27 months of Congress rule. The continuous rise in per capita debt each year and heavy reliance on borrowings to meet routine commitments, including interest payments on earlier loans, employee salaries, Rythu Bharosa support, and welfare schemes, clearly reflect the financial stress faced by the State.

It is necessary for the State government to place the true facts before the people of Telangana. “I request you to release a comprehensive white paper on the financial condition of the State before the commencement of the State Budget Session on March 16,” Kishan Reddy added.