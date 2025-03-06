Kishan Reddy Thanks Voters for BJP’s MLC Election Victory

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to graduate voters for electing the BJP candidate in MLC elections.

The BJP won two out of the three MLC seats, Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak (Graduate) and Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers'), with a commanding margin.

“This triumph was a victory of our youth and teachers, who have decisively rejected the Congress for its failed governance and failure to address their concerns,” Kishan Reddy said

Despite the Congress fielding all its ministers, MLAs, MPs, and spending heavily, they could not win the Karimnagar graduate seat. This outcome sent a strong message to the Congress, which came to power by making false promises to the people,'' the Union minister said.

With elections spanning across 13 districts, 43 Assemblies, 6 parliamentary segments and 270 mandals, the victory was significant and reflected the growing stronghold of BJP in Telangana. The party is emerging as a powerful force in the state.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Telangana, especially the teachers and the youth, for reposing their faith in the developmental politics of the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A special acknowledgement to our hardworking karyakartas, the backbone of our party. Their unwavering dedication continues to strengthen BJP's presence and resolve in Telangana,'' Kishan Reddy said.