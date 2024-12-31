Kishan Reddy Thanks People for Making BJP a Force in TG

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy thanked the people of Telangana for making the BJP a strong alternative in the state’s politics. In a New Year statement, he thanked them for helping the party secure eight Lok Sabha seats and achieve a 36 per cent vote share.

Kishan Reddy assured the people that the party would stand with them in all movements to fulfill their aspirations and stated that the Narendra Modi government would continue working for all-around development.

In his post on social media platform X, Kishan Reddy described 2024 as a landmark year of achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He noted that each milestone brought India closer to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

According to him, in 2024, 25 crore Indians were lifted out of poverty, 550 railway stations modernised and a range of projects initiated to generate 200 GW of renewable energy. He also pointed out the conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Mandir as uniting events for all Indians.

Kishan Reddy further announced that the Ramagundam railway station would be developed under the Amrit Bharat scheme, with an allocation of Rs 26.5 crore. The project aims to modernise passenger amenities and transform the station into a world-class facility. Additionally, it will enhance the operational efficiency of Ramagundam Fertilizer Company Ltd (RFCL) by improving loading, unloading, packaging and transportation processes, he added.