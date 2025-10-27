Kishan Reddy Stresses Sacred, Ecological Value of Cows

Hyderabad: Taking part in Telangana state-level Cow Science Awards at KMIT, Hyderabad, organised by the Goseva Telangana Vibhag, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy emphasised the sacredness and ecological importance of cows. Citing the ancient Vedic saying, "Gavo Visvasya Matarah," meaning "cows are the mother of the world," he stressed the urgent need to uphold this truth.

Reddy expressed concern over the shrinking grazing lands, which have confined cows to overcrowded shelters, depriving them of natural freedom and happiness. Highlighting the global reach of Indian cow products, he noted that countries like Saudi Arabia use them, and underlined the role of cow waste in enhancing soil fertility through organic farming.

Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that protecting cows was not merely a religious belief but a scientific necessity. Speaking at the event, Sanjay said: "If we protect cows, we protect nature; protecting nature means safeguarding our future." He cited instances from Islam where some religious leaders pray beside cows, highlighting universal respect for the animal.

The exam titled "Scientific Science in Cow-Based Environmental Protection" saw participation of over 4 lakh students across Telangana, who received participation certificates. Sanjay congratulated the winners and lauded the interest shown in cows, agriculture, and environmental issues.

He spoke about the integral role cows play in the ecosystem — providing milk, dung, and urine, which serve as natural fertilisers, pesticides, and antiseptics. He highlighted how cow dung and cow urine help maintain soil fertility and reduce chemical dependency in farming, preserving environmental balance. Sanjay pressed for inclusion of cow protection lessons in school syllabi to foster awareness among younger generations.

Sanjay warned against the dangers of modern lifestyle changes where synthetic milk products have replaced natural sources, leading to health problems and environmental damage. "Cows are vital for sustainable farming and human survival," he asserted.

The minister outlined Central government efforts like the National Gokul Mission and Natural Farming programs, aimed at strengthening livestock health and promoting organic farming techniques.