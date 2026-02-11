Kishan Reddy Slams Revanth Over 'Name Change' Jibe

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said he had never witnessed such low-level mudslinging in his political career and questioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to alter the name given by his mother to ‘Kalvakuntla Kishan Rao’. “He can even change his name to ‘Revanth Khan’ or his religion if he wishes,” Kishan Reddy remarked.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kishan Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy was rattled by the strong response to the BJP in the municipal election campaign, where the contest had narrowed to a straight fight between the BJP and Congress. He accused the Chief Minister of attempting to divert attention by projecting a triangular contest to blunt the saffron surge.

The minister noted that voters had given the BJP 50 per cent of Lok Sabha seats from the state and recently elected two members to the Legislative Council. He took strong exception to Revanth Reddy’s remark questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would clean moreelu (drainage ducts) if the BJP won the municipal polls, asking whether Revanth Reddy himself was doing so as municipal minister.

Kishan Reddy challenged the Chief Minister to disclose the funds released by the state and Centre to local bodies over the past 26 months. He said Revanth Reddy had made a habit of issuing futile statements to mislead people and waste time. He clarified that the Centre had never declared the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project a national project, and invited Revanth to a debate on central assistance to Telangana.

He also questioned why the AIMIM was contesting only 282 of 2,996 wards statewide despite its presence in 1,000 wards, suggesting a tacit understanding between the Majlis and Congress.

Kishan Reddy further dared Revanth Reddy to arrest former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to prove there was no tacit understanding between the Sonia Gandhi family and the Rao family. “People don’t get excited if you aim a gun at BJP’s shoulders. Before the polls you boasted you would make KCR eat dirt and put KTR in jail. So far, how many corrupt BRS leaders are behind bars? Who is in power in the state — Revanth Reddy or Kishan Reddy? Who stopped you from fulfilling your promises and arresting KCR,” he asked.