Kishan Reddy Slams Revanth on Metro Delay, Defends Centre on Water, SCCL Issues

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had levelled false charges about a delay from the Centre in approving the Metro Rail Phase-2 project, when the Cabinet approved the detailed project report (DPR) only recently, Telangana BJP president and Union minister Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. Speaking at a press conference at the party office, he said the Centre would study the DPR and take a decision.

On the charge of the Congress that Telangana BJP leaders were not protecting the state’s interests on the Godavari waters with regard to the Banakacharla project proposed by Andhra Pradesh, Kishan Reddy termed it baseless . He claimed that the Centre would act in an impartial manner and go with the water allocations made by the Godavari tribunal. He urged Revanth Reddy to write a letter to the Centre on the state’s stand on the Banakacharla project.



Stating that the Centre government owns a 49 per cent stake in Singareni Collieries Corporation Limited (SCCL), but was helpless to take any decision since the state government enjoyed a majority stake, Kishan Reddy pointed out that the Congress government owed `42,000 crore to SCCL and said it must repay the corporation. The AP government also has to pay `1,200 crore to SCCL, he said.



In a social media post, Kishan Reddy said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had totally lost perspective of how opposition parties should behave and was celebrating perceived failures and fake news. His hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi had descended into hatred for the nation. He just cannot tolerate India making strides and developing and desperately wants India to fail.