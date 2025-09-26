Kishan Reddy Slams Revanth for Confrontational Stand with Centre

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s “confrontational” approach towards the Centre on state projects. He advised the state government to reconsider — speaking before the government’s latest decision to take over the Hyderabad Metro Rail — the project’s financial aspects. He said the financial institutions required clarity before funding Phase 2 of the project.

Kishan Reddy revealed that a special cell in his office was monitoring Telangana’s projects. During a meeting with officials from the Union urban development ministry, he emphasised that it was the state government’s responsibility to address the Hyderabad Metro Rails’s financial losses and assured that the Centre would offer full support on all metro-related matters.

Regarding delays in the CBI taking over the Kaleshwaram project probe, Kishan Reddy accused the Congress and BRS of suffering from ‘BJP phobia’ and levelling baseless allegations. He ruled out any alliance with the Congress or the BRS and confirmed that the state government’s proposal for a CBI probe was under examination.

Responding to BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao’s remarks about Gen Z, which Kishan Reddy described as bordering on sedition, he questioned whether the former minister wished to see attacks on the Prime Minister’s residence, ministers’ homes, and courts like those in Nepal. He reminded that India functioned under Dr Ambedkar’s constitution and under strong, effective leadership. He urged people to reject such cheap and inappropriate comments.

Kishan Reddy announced that the Centre had approved national highway projects covering 767 km worth Rs 29,555 crore and an additional 422 km of road work under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CIRF) in Telangana, with tenders to be called soon.

Speaking after meeting Union minister Nitin Gadkari, he said 26 road projects were at the detailed project report stage, with completion timelines to be announced after their approval. He urged the state government to expedite forest clearances and land acquisition. Highlighting the Centre’s focus on road safety, he shared a proposal for a 4-lane elevated expressway on the Hyderabad-Srisailam road to benefit devotees and tourists. He added that elevated corridors are planned in the Tiger Reserve forest of Nallamala to minimize environmental and wildlife impact. The request for a 4-lane road between Hyderabad and Kalwakurthy is under consideration.

Overall, projects worth Rs. 30,425 crore spanning 1,174 km will commence this year in Telangana. Key upcoming projects include:

1. 17 km widening from Sironcha (Maharashtra) to Mahadevapur section with Rs. 163.41 crore (NH-353C)

2. 42 km road from Goureli to Valigonda with Rs. 690 crore (NH-930P)

3. 14 km 4-lane bypass from Nakirekal to Nagarjunasagar with Rs. 516 crore (NH-565)

4. Iconic 1.1 km cable bridge over Krishna River near Somasila on Andhra-Telangana border with Rs. 1082.56 crore (NH-167K)

5. 13.4 km approach road widening associated with the cable bridge for Rs. 436.92 crore (NH-167K)

6. 69.1 km road widening from Thorrur to Nehru Nagar (Warangal) with Rs. 674.92 crore (NH-930P)

7. 52.1 km road widening from Nehru Nagar to Kothagudem with Rs. 826.71 crore (NH-930P)

8. 41.3 km four-laning from Sironcha (Maharashtra) to Atmakur with Rs. 662.67 crore (NH-353C)

9. 4.5 km repair near Maharashtra border to Bodhan with Rs. 4.97 crore (NH-63)

10. 28.67 km repair from Nakirekal to Thanancherla (Andhra Pradesh) with Rs. 18.72 crore (NH-365)

11. Repairs on about 21.5 km across multiple sections, including Mahabubabad to Nellikuduru, for Rs. 29.61 crore (NH-930P)

12. 3.24 km repair from Nirmal to Khanapur with Rs. 14.53 crore (NH-61)

13. 11.2 km repair in Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section with Rs. 16.45 crore (NH-161BB)

14. Foot-over bridge at Nakrekal to Nagarjunasagar section with Rs. 4.9 crore (NH-565)

15. 63.60 km 4-laning from Jagityal to Mancherial with Rs. 2,338 crore (NH-63)

16. 66.295 km 4-laning from Jagityal to Mancherial with Rs. 2,548 crore (NH-63)

17. 58.6 km 4-laning from Jagityal to Karimnagar with Rs. 2,484 crore (NH-563)

18. 80.01 km 4-laning from Gudebelluru (near Palamuru University) to Marikal as part of Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor with Rs. 2,662 crore (NH-167)

19. 10.36 km bypass road from Hassanpur (Karnataka) to Kaduru (Palamuru) with Rs. 344 crore

20. Greenfield Regional Expressway of 161.518 km with 4 lanes from Girmapur (Medchal) to Tangadapalli with Rs. 13,957 crore

21. 6-lane underpass at CMC junction and foot-over bridge at Sadashivanagar, totaling 3.18 km with Rs. 53.8 crore (NH-44)

22. 1 km 6-lane underpass on Hyderabad-Yadagirigutta section with Rs. 26.76 crore (NH-163)