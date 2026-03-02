Kishan Reddy Slams Rahul Gandhi for Ignoring Promises, but Touring the State

Hyderabad:Union minister G. Kishan Reddy sharply criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making visit the state while ignoring the implementation of the promises made to the people during Assembly elections two years ago. Kishan Reddy accused him of dodging accountability on his party's unfulfilled election promises.

In a social media post on Monday, Kishan Reddy highlighted Gandhi's repeated presence in the state though the Congress government's "Six Guarantees and 420 sub-guarantees" remained unimplemented. "Any leader with even a basic sense of responsibility would first review the promises made by their party and himself and honestly assess the progress achieved. But accountability clearly isn’t his priority," the minister stated.



Kishan Reddy alleged that Gandhi's trip focuses instead on imposing an "RR tax"—a pointed reference to Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy—and distributing Rajya Sabha seats to "cronies and yes-men."



“What he fails to realise is that the public is not naïve. They remember the speeches. They remember the guarantees. And they are watching closely,” Kishan Reddy said.

