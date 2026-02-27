Kishan Reddy Slams Congress for Splitting GHMC To Boost Majlis in Core Hyderabad Area

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of trifurcating the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into three corporations with a total of 300 divisions to politically weaken the BJP and to hand over the core Hyderabad to the MIM. Reddy alleged that Congress, MIM, and BRS leaders were prioritising mutual benefits over redressing people’s problems.

Speaking to reporters after leading a ‘basti bata’ outreach in Boudhanagar, Sitaphalmandi, Mettuguda, and nearby slums with officials, Reddy accused the Congress government of neglecting basic infrastructure. He said the city was transforming every six months but the drainage network was unable to cope with the rapid growth in the number of apartments and people. The government has ignored augmenting water supply from the Godavari river, leaving many areas facing drinking water shortages even before summer began he said

The Union minister, who is the Secunderabad MP, criticised the failure to desilt stormwater drains ahead of the summer and alleged that contractors were getting their bills cleared without actually completing the work, leading to foul odours and health risks for residents.

Holding Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accountable for civic woes, the minister demanded an urgent meeting with elected representatives in the city to draw up measures to resolve pending issues. With the GHMC council's term having expired, Kishan Reddy called for immediate elections.