Kishan Reddy Slams Congress-BRS-MIM Alliance

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday blamed the Congress and the earlier BRS governments for neglecting civic infrastructure in the capital that had resulted in overflowing drains and persistent power outages. Their promises of transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city was empty rhetoric of leaders who now enjoy the comforts of their farmhouses while citizens suffer, Kishan Reddy said.

He was speaking at a rally ahead of BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy filing his nomination papers for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection. Kishan Reddy accused the Congress and the BRS of plunging Telangana into over Rs 13 lakh crores in debt and branded their governance “reckless and exploitative”. He listed the Congress’ unfulfilled election promises, from free gold for brides to guaranteed jobs and financial aid, accusing party leaders of blatant looting.

Kishan Reddy questioned Congress’s moral right to seek votes in Jubilee Hills after such betrayal and urged voters to teach a decisive lesson to the three family-run parties: Congress, BRS, and Majlis. He warned that voting for BRS would be like throwing money down the drain.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that there was a collusion between the Congress, BRS, and MIM that was aimed at undermining the BJP’s rise. He claimed that the Congress had entered into an agreement to hand over land for the Peddama Temple in Banjara Hills to the MIM, and promised to block it. Sanjay pledged that a BJP win would unlock Central funds to Jubilee Hills.

Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao highlighted that the Congress had fielded a candidate with past links to the AIMIM. He condemned the party’s failure to provide basic amenities in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Calling the bypoll a referendum against dynastic politics, Rao appealed to voters to deliver Jubilee Hills to the BJP for real development and stability.

Deepak Reddy filed his nomination in a rally joined by party MPs Etala Rajender, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and M. Raghunandan Rao, who is also the BJP’s bypoll in-charge. Senior party leaders, including Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, MLAs Payal Shankar, K. Venkataramana Reddy, Rakesh Reddy, and MLCs A.V.N. Reddy and Malka Komaraiah participated in the event.