Kishan Reddy Slams Congress, BRS

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy sharply criticised the Congress and the BRS, calling them corrupt and responsible for Telangana’s Rs 10 lakh-crore debt burden. Speaking at a Telangana Formation Day event at the BJP state office in Nampally, he took a solemn oath that the BJP would take full responsibility for the state's development, fulfilling the aspirations of the separate-state movement's activists and martyrs.

Stating that the BJP was the only viable alternative, Kishan Reddy said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Centre would deliver development with integrity and honesty. “This is BJP’s promise... Narendra Modi’s promise,” he averred.

After unfurling the National Flag, Kishan Reddy described the Telangana movement as a powerful, non-violent struggle deserving global recognition. He recalled the sacrifices of over 1,200 youth and students who lost their lives during protests from the Osmania University campus to the Parliament complex in Delhi.

Highlighting BJP’s role, he said it was the first and only national party to join the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and fought relentlessly for Telangana’s rights over water, funds and appointments.

He accused the K. Chandrashekar Rao family of monopolising benefits after state formation while ordinary citizens were left disappointed. He condemned the misuse of thousands of crores allocated for water projects and urged the public and intellectuals to reflect on Telangana’s progress after 11 years. Kishan Reddy also criticised Congress for double standards, citing Revanth Reddy’s shift from calling Sonia Gandhi a ‘ghost for Telangana’ to a ‘goddess’ after joining Congress.

BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender traced the Telangana movement’s origins to the ‘Idli Sambar Go Back’ agitation at City College and the 1969 protests led by Marri Chenna Reddy. He recalled the Congress regime’s brutal crackdown that killed hundreds of students. He said the BJP, through the Kakinada declaration and leaders like Sushma Swaraj, played a crucial role in realising statehood. BJP national leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to Telangana’s cause, contrasting it with Congress’s broken promises and corrupt governance.