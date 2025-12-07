Kishan Reddy Slams Congress and BRS, Alleges Telangana Drowning in Debt and Unkept Promises

Hyderabad: Accusing the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of accruing enormous debt for Telangana during its ten-year rule, Union minister Kishan Reddy harshly denounced the state government.

Reddy was giving a speech at a BJP-organized "Mahadharna" at Hyderabad's Indira Park Dharna Chowk. At the event, "Two Years of Congress Deceptive Rule," a charge sheet outlining the Congress party's unmet poll promises was made public.

Speaking to the crowd, Kishan Reddy asserted that Telangana residents were tired of the "dictatorial and family rule" of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. He maintained that the electorate chose the Congress because they trusted their "magical promises," but he questioned how many of those promises had been fulfilled.

Reddy claimed that few other promises have come true, except the free bus programme and the supply of fine rice.

"In the state, the hand symbol has simply taken the place of the pink flag. But corruption has persisted. Reddy noted that 10 BRS MLAs had defected to the Congress and said, "There has been no change for any section of society."

He claimed that the state is now in a position where it cannot carry out programmes without selling off land, and he questioned why the Congress government has failed to fill 2 lakh jobs even after two years in power. In closing, Reddy accused the Congress and BRS of being dynastic parties that prioritise illicit activities.



