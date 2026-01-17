Kishan Reddy Seeks Corporation Status for Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy demanded that the Telangana government carve out Secunderabad as a separate municipal corporation, warning of protests if the demand was ignored.

Speaking at a party event here on Saturday, the constituency he represents in the Lok Sabha, Reddy urged the Congress government to recognise Secunderabad’s historic centrality in the twin cities by granting it independent municipal corporation status. He criticised plans to merge Secunderabad into Malkajgiri and called upon Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to reconsider.

“If not, BJP will lead protests with Secunderabad’s people,” he warned, stressing the city’s longstanding role as a hub and rejecting any moves to erase its identity.

On music director A.R. Rahman’s recent claim of missed opportunities due to his Muslim faith, Reddy termed the remarks “false and regrettable.” He pointed to Rahman’s celebrated career across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema, saying audiences had embraced his work regardless of religion. “Why raise such divisions now? Great artistes like him shouldn’t make these comments,” Reddy said, expressing strong disapproval.