Kishan Reddy Reaffirms Modi Govt's Support to Farmers

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy underscored the critical role of agriculture in the economy and reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government’s dedication to supporting farmers and agricultural innovators. He emphasised the importance of adopting advanced agri-tech solutions, including artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and drones, to modernize Indian farming and enhance productivity.

Addressing the Agri Business Awards ceremony here, Kishan Reddy highlighted that agriculture remained the backbone of the nation, supporting 54 per cent of the population and contributing 18 per cent to the country’s GDP. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, where the prosperity of farmers directly translates into the nation’s well-being. Initiatives such as PM Kisan﻿, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana﻿, and the free distribution of 5 kg of rice per person to 80 crore beneficiaries demonstrate this commitment.

Kishan Reddy also celebrated India’s agricultural milestones, noting the country surpassed China in 2025 by producing 149 million tonnes of food grains. Milk output has increased by 63 per cent since 2014-15, solidifying India’s position as the world’s leader. Lentil production reached 26 million tonnes, ranking first globally.

The minister outlined government measures to alleviate farmers’ financial burdens, including significant hikes in minimum support prices for paddy, GST reductions on tractors and machinery under GST 2.0, and direct cash transfers through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi﻿, which has supported 11.8 crore farmers with Rs 4 lakh crore so far.