 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Kishan Reddy, Ramchander Rao Mourn Loss of Telangana Pilgrims in Saudi Accident

Telangana
18 Nov 2025 6:27 AM IST

Indian Embassy in Riyadh is supervising identification and relief measures, striving to ease the families’ anguish in this devastating tragedy

Kishan Reddy, Ramchander Rao Mourn Loss of Telangana Pilgrims in Saudi Accident
x
People gather after at least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in Hyderabad, (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the death of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, stating that the incident was shocking and prayed for peace for the departed souls. Kishan Reddy said the Centre would provide support to their families and had begun coordination with the ministry of external affairs and Saudi authorities for relief and repatriation.

BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao described the accident as “heart-wrenching.” Rao called on the state government to cooperate closely with central agencies to expedite relief and the return of the victims’ remains. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is supervising identification and relief measures, striving to ease the families’ anguish in this devastating tragedy.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Saudi Arabia bus accident Madinah bus accident Telangana news g kishan reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X