Kishan Reddy, Ramchander Rao Mourn Loss of Telangana Pilgrims in Saudi Accident

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the death of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, stating that the incident was shocking and prayed for peace for the departed souls. Kishan Reddy said the Centre would provide support to their families and had begun coordination with the ministry of external affairs and Saudi authorities for relief and repatriation.

BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao described the accident as “heart-wrenching.” Rao called on the state government to cooperate closely with central agencies to expedite relief and the return of the victims’ remains. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is supervising identification and relief measures, striving to ease the families’ anguish in this devastating tragedy.