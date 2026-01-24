Kishan Reddy Rallies Youth For 2047 Dream

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday urged the youth to seize opportunities in emerging sectors such as IT, pharma and space technology over the next 25 years, to help realise the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the 18th Rozgar Mela organised at the CRPF Group Centre, Reddy congratulated recruits who received appointment letters and stressed that progress depends not only on leaders or officials but on the collective effort of citizens. “This is the time, the right time,” he said.

He highlighted that 20,000 of the country’s 1.5 lakh private startups are advancing defence technology, including precision weapons, with several developed in Hyderabad being deployed in Operation Sindhoor.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresight in skill-building, Reddy said youth are being transformed into “superheroes.” He noted India’s rising global stature as the world’s fourth-largest economy, surpassing Britain, and its position as number one in digital transactions. He mocked former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s scepticism, pointing out that QR codes now power transactions from vegetable stalls to malls.

At a parallel job mela at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) auditorium of CISF in Hakimpet, Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay said 11 lakh unemployed youth had received job letters in the last three years, including 61,000 in the current mela. He contrasted this with the past, when 25,000 postal employees were suspended for striking, and asserted that the Modi government is now providing jobs to lakhs of youth without corruption or bribery, in line with the job calendar.