Kishan Reddy Raises Doubts Over Forensic Lab Fire

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday expressed grave concern over the major fire at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which houses sensitive data on cases such as the cash for vote scam involving Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, then a Telugu Desam legislator, and the phone‑tapping case of the BRS government.

He demanded that the state government confirm the safety of the data, insisting that back-ups of forensic and technical evidence for all high‑profile cases must exist.

The BRS demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident, claiming that evidence in crucial cases could have been burnt and suspension of FSL officials.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP office, Kishan Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy was protecting BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao in corruption cases as quid pro quo for shielding him in the cash-for-vote case during the BRS government tenure. “The forensic lab fire hints at mutual cover‑up,” he alleged. He recalled that files were burnt during a fire in the Secretariat under BRS rule and similar evidence‑wiping incidents now under Congress.

“One is a thief, the other a robber in corruption. If Revanth is Rahu, KCR and KTR are Ketu, plunging Telangana into darkness. If Revanth can’t act against KCR, he should step down instead of shifting blame,” Kishan Reddy demanded. He vowed stringent action against both parties’ leaders for corruption after BJP assumes power.

The BRS demanded a comprehensive investigation into the fire and, hinting that there could be much than meets the eye, demanded immediate suspension of FSL officials responsible for safety and security of the premises and its contents.

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao in a post on his X handle said he was “guessing” the voice recordings of the famous cash for vote case were damaged. He also allegd that the fire could also well be an attempt to “cover up for lack of evidence in cooked up political cases like phone tapping.”

BRS MLC Dr Sravan Dasoju said: “no one will believe that a fire occurred in a section of the FSL where vital files of the Vote for Note case were stored. This was most certainly not an accident, but a deliberate plan to wipe out any evidence.”

He said the BRS demanded an immediate investigation by a judge into the fire, that the government must release a White Paper on the files lost and on the files for which any back-ups were available, and suspend immediately officials responsible for laxity that resulted in the fire.