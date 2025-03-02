Kishan Reddy preventing release of central funds to TG: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sympathetic towards Telangana and keen to do something for the state but Union minster G. Kishan Reddy had been obstructing fund flow from the Centre.

Calling Kishan Reddy as “Saindhava”, the Chief Minister alleged that the Union minister wanted to take revenge on him for defeating his friend and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Revanth Reddy was addressing a public meeting at Wanaparthy after participating in several programmes, including laying foundation stones for development works and releasing Rs 1,000 crore for women self-help groups.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP and the BRS of indulging in needless mudslinging against the Congress government. When the state government made efforts to bring an airport to Warangal by meeting Union Ministers and submitting representations, Kishan Reddy was claiming that he had brought the project himself.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the fact was that Kishan Reddy had blocked permission for the expansion of Metro Rail, funds for Musi rejuvenation, permission for the Regional Ring Road, water allocation for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, and water allocation for Kaleshwaram, Revanth Reddy alleged.

"I have no issues with Modi but I have with Kishan Reddy who plays a Saindhava role at the Centre to stop Central funds to Telangana. Yet, he is taking all undeserved credit," the Chief Minister said.

The NDA-led BJP government at the Centre had duped the unemployed youth after promising to provide two crore jobs every year. Modi has been in office for 12 years, which meant that the BJP government should have offered 24 crore jobs. “It has only offered two jobs for Telangana," Revanth Reddy alleged, alluding to Union minister Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay.

"I wonder why Kishan Reddy did not attend the review meeting that was conducted by union minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Nirmala Sitharaman took the Metro Rail to Tamil Nadu, while Shobha Karandlaje took the Metro Rail to Bengaluru. Why is Kishan Reddy not bringing the Metro Rail expansion to his hometown,” Revanth Reddy asked.

“Rivers are getting cleaned in BJP-ruled states because the Centre is giving thousands of crores. Why is Kishan Reddy not bringing funds for cleaning Musi River?”

The Chief Minister also accused his predecessor Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the Palamuru region. Rao only provided jobs to members of his family and his chosen leaders, Revanth Reddy said.

When the Congress came to power in Telangana, the government offered 55,000 job opportunities to unemployed youth; Rs 20,000 crore funds were released for 25.5 lakh farmers by waiving of loans; free power supply was being provided for families consuming below 200 units even after the power consumption in Telangana reached 16,000 MW; the government provided Rs 4,500 crore to TGRTC towards the Bhagyalakshmi scheme of free travel for women; government provided domestic gas cylinder at Rs 500 to 50 lakh families and more benefits to women self-help groups by providing petrol pumps, among others, Revanth Reddy said.



